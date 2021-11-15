ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘Encanto,’ Disney’s 60th animated film, is among the best films of 2021

By G. Allen Johnson
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould Walt Disney’s 60th animated feature, “Encanto,” be its first to be nominated for a best picture Oscar since 1991’s “Beauty and the Beast”?. Well, 2021 is emerging as one of the best years for film in recent memory, so likely not — and Disney’s spring offering “Raya and the Last...

