Review: ‘Encanto,’ Disney’s 60th animated film, is among the best films of 2021

Good writing is rewriting. But good movies don’t always require remaking. Disney’s past movies still remain as some of their most iconic across all generations, yet their most recent releases are crowded with remakes, serializations or sequels. As audience members and Disney fans, it feels as if Disney is losing steam in continuing to produce their expected content of innovative, torch-blazing films. Their newer movies feel less original, less creative and less magical. Are they continuing to produce hits because they’ve built their way to the top of the industry and now have the money to buy out the best resources and people in the industry? Or are they truly pushing their limits?

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO