UFC

Randa Markos among 6 fighters no longer on active UFC roster

By Nolan King
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZh2M_0cxGNxAi00

Six fighters no longer are on the active UFC roster.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation recently informed MMA Junkie of the roster moves but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion hasn’t made an official announcement.

Check out the recent UFC departures below. The roster moves, unless explicitly noted, are not necessarily a “cut.” The UFC may have elected not to re-sign certain fighters who were at the end of their contracts.

Andrew Sanchez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01H4SO_0cxGNxAi00
Andrew Sanchez

Age: 33

Overall record: 12-7

UFC record: 5-5

“The Ultimate Fighter,” Season 23 light heavyweight winner, Andrew Sanchez experienced his ups and downs over his 10-fight UFC tenure. His wins in the promotion include Khalil Rountree, Marc-Andre Barriault, and Wellington Turman among others. Sanchez departs the promotion after three losses in his most recent four fights.

Andrew Sanchez’s promotional departure was first reported by UFC roster update algorithm Twitter account UFC Roster Watch.

Livinha Souza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431sxS_0cxGNxAi00

Age: 30

Overall record: 14-4

UFC record: 3-3

Like her final UFC opponent Markos, Livinha Souza also departs the promotion after the pair’s October fight. A former Invicta FC champion, Souza won back-to-back fights to begin her UFC tenure. The consecutive victories were followed by a 1-3 record, however, including back-to-back losses prior to her UFC exit.

Livinha Souza’s promotional departure was first reported by Combate.

Laureano Staropoli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tEOE_0cxGNxAi00

Age: 28

Overall record: 9-5

UFC record: 2-6

A member of the UFC roster since 2018, Argentina’s Laureano Staropoli got off to a hot start with back-to-back wins over Hector Aldana and Thiago Alves to begin his promotional stint. However, Staropoli lost four straight unanimous decisions prior to his departure.

Laureano Staropoli’s promotional departure was first reported by UFC roster update algorithm Twitter account UFC Roster Watch.

Khama Worthy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gynpp_0cxGNxAi00
August 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Khama Worthy reacts to his knockout victory against Devonte Smith during UFC 241 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 35

Overall record: 16-9

UFC record: 2-3

Khama Worthy wasted little time in making an impact in the UFC. A large underdog who took his debut on short notice, Worthy shocked the world when he made quick work of Devonte Smith at UFC 241 in August 2019. A win over Luis Pena in his sophomore outing was followed by three straight first-round knockout losses – and the end of his first promotional stint.

Khama Worthy first announced his promotional departure on Instagram.

Teemu Packalen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lk0SR_0cxGNxAi00
Sep 7, 2019; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Teemu Packalen (blue gloves) fights Ottman Azaitar (red gloves) during UFC 242 at The Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 34

Overall record: 8-3

UFC record: 1-3

One of only a handful of Finnish fighters in UFC history, Teemu Packalen has announced his retirement. In an Instagram post Nov. 1, Packalen cited fear of another knockout loss and voiced a drive to turn his attention to his family life. Packalen lost three of his four UFC appearances with his lone win coming via 24-second submission against Thibault Gouti at UFC Fight Night 84.

Randa Markos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOLpj_0cxGNxAi00
Randa Markos

Age: 36

Overall record: 11-11-1

UFC record: 7-10-1

One of the longest-tenured women on the UFC roster, Randa Markos is no longer on the roster after the promotion elected not to re-sign her – even though she is coming off a win over Livinha Souza. The unanimous decision victory in October snapped a four-fight losing skid, but was apparently not enough in the promotion’s eyes to warrant a new offer.

Randa Markos’ promotional departure was first reported by MMA Fighting.

