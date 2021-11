If you want to meet Santa Claus at Walt Disney World Resort, you can! But it will require a virtual queue reservation. Celebrating Christmas at Disney World is pure magic, as all four parks are already decked out for the holidays. You can find a giant tree no matter where you go, even Disney Springs! Disney Springs is an amazing place to go if you want to get into the holiday spirit without purchasing a theme park ticket. Many of the restaurants have holiday offerings on their menu. Then there is a Christmas tree hunt that you can go on, finding specifically themed trees for your favorite Disney attractions and characters.

