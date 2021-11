“12 Days of Cricket” comes to Grand Prairie in time for World Kindness Day. Grand Prairie – November 17, 2021 — Cricket Wireless is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas to give two local families a reason to smile this holiday season. The families, which were nominated by the Grand Prairie Boys & Girls Club, will be surprised with up to $5,000 in gifts to help them meet critical needs so they can “stress less, smile more” and focus on what matters most around the holidays – connecting with each other to create unmissable moments.

