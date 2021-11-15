ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbados getting help U.S. help to fight COVID-19

Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Southern Command and World Hope International, a relief...

www.miamiherald.com

Iola Register

More getting vaccinated as U.S. continues fight against COVID-19

The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again. Nearly 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated and the nation’s over-65 population, which bore the brunt of the pandemic...
PHARMACEUTICALS
dallassun.com

Taiwanese Entrepreneur Angelo Koo Spreads the Love to Help Fight COVID-19

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / In September 2021, a guard warmly greeted and thanked Angelo Koo, Chairman of CDIB Capital Group, as he returned to his home in New Jersey. The guard said that his neighbors had all received surgical masks donated by Koo last year and that the residents of New Jersey were able to have the most basic protection when the pandemic first came to New Jersey in 2020.
ADVOCACY
The Week

How to help Africa get COVID shots into arms

The struggle to vaccinate Africa against COVID-19 grinds on. A few nations are finally making significant progress — Morocco is 60 percent fully vaccinated, South Africa 22 percent, and Rwanda 19 percent — but others have barely started. Cameroon is just 0.7 percent fully vaxxed, Chad 0.4 percent, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a meager 0.05 percent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MetroWest Daily News

Letter: Biden, Congress should help countries struggling to get more COVID-19 vaccines

Access to COVID-19 vaccines has allowed our community to return to a new normal. Individuals are starting to go out to stores, restaurants, return to school and work. This has helped individuals have a sense of freedom and excitement. Although, in other countries individuals are still struggling. If we increase covid vaccinations, then the rest of the world can start to feel this sense of freedom too. I call on President Biden and Congress to help countries who are struggling to receive more COVID-19 vaccines and send healthcare workers to give the vaccines to these individuals.
U.S. POLITICS
kvsc.org

CentraCare Needs Your Help Combatting COVID-19

CentraCare and many hospitals around Minnesota are full and still struggling to keep up with the Covid-19 pandemic. The St. Cloud hospital is packed with patients who wait hours to receive the care they desperately need and staff work until the point of exhaustion. CentraCare says there was a staffing problem before the pandemic and it has only grown worse.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
nbc15.com

Children’s COVID-19 vaccine helps fight community virus spread

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 hospitalizations among children continue to rise, UW Health says the newly approved Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5-11 will be a game changer for kids and the community as a whole. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released last week,...
MADISON, WI
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Families Fight to Get Ivermectin for Loved Ones Battling COVID-19

Erin Jones' husband Jason Jones is in Texas Health Huguley fighting COVID-19. "I'm on a mission to save my husband’s life," Erin Jones said. She has filed a lawsuit against the hospital wanting them to treat him with the drug Ivermectin. "I've read the stories,” Jones said. “I've seen the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Medscape News

Hospitalists Helped Plan COVID-19 Field Hospitals

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic's terrifying first wave in the spring of 2020, dozens of hospitals in high-incidence areas either planned or opened temporary, emergency field hospitals to cover anticipated demand for beds beyond the capacity of local permanent hospitals.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thedrive

Video Shows U.S. Destroyer's Very Intimate Standoff With Iranian Vessels Over Seized Oil Tanker (Updated)

Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.
MILITARY

