Barbados getting help U.S. help to fight COVID-19

The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again. Nearly 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated and the nation’s over-65 population, which bore the brunt of the pandemic...
TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / In September 2021, a guard warmly greeted and thanked Angelo Koo, Chairman of CDIB Capital Group, as he returned to his home in New Jersey. The guard said that his neighbors had all received surgical masks donated by Koo last year and that the residents of New Jersey were able to have the most basic protection when the pandemic first came to New Jersey in 2020.
The struggle to vaccinate Africa against COVID-19 grinds on. A few nations are finally making significant progress — Morocco is 60 percent fully vaccinated, South Africa 22 percent, and Rwanda 19 percent — but others have barely started. Cameroon is just 0.7 percent fully vaxxed, Chad 0.4 percent, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a meager 0.05 percent.
SAN DIEGO — A group in San Diego along with San Diego County stepped in to help their neighbors in Mexico. A group of Mexican teens traveled by bus to California on Thursday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as efforts get underway across Mexico to get shots in the arms of teens.
Access to COVID-19 vaccines has allowed our community to return to a new normal. Individuals are starting to go out to stores, restaurants, return to school and work. This has helped individuals have a sense of freedom and excitement. Although, in other countries individuals are still struggling. If we increase covid vaccinations, then the rest of the world can start to feel this sense of freedom too. I call on President Biden and Congress to help countries who are struggling to receive more COVID-19 vaccines and send healthcare workers to give the vaccines to these individuals.
CentraCare and many hospitals around Minnesota are full and still struggling to keep up with the Covid-19 pandemic. The St. Cloud hospital is packed with patients who wait hours to receive the care they desperately need and staff work until the point of exhaustion. CentraCare says there was a staffing problem before the pandemic and it has only grown worse.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 hospitalizations among children continue to rise, UW Health says the newly approved Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5-11 will be a game changer for kids and the community as a whole. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released last week,...
Washington — The first case of COVID-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday. Rather than the original patient being a man who...
The Houston Chronicle’s COVID help desk tackles your most pressing questions about the pandemic. This week, we examine how soon people in the U.S. will have access to a COVID pill and address the timing of vaccinations for children and adults. Will the U.S. authorize a pill to treat COVID-19...
NEW ORLEANS — It wasn’t just report card day at the Paul Habans Charter School in Algiers. Friday was also the first day for children ages 5-to-11 to get their Covid-19 vaccines. Sixth-grader Kiminie Henry said it was important for her to be one of the first in line for...
Erin Jones' husband Jason Jones is in Texas Health Huguley fighting COVID-19. "I'm on a mission to save my husband’s life," Erin Jones said. She has filed a lawsuit against the hospital wanting them to treat him with the drug Ivermectin. "I've read the stories,” Jones said. “I've seen the...
The U.S. Department of Defense is sending medical teams to Minnesota to help the state's hospitals cope with a rising tide of Covid-19 cases. The Star Tribune has a report, noting that Hennepin Health-owned HCMC and St. Cloud Hospital (part of CentraCare's network), will each receive 22 emergency medical workers. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz requested the aid.
Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic's terrifying first wave in the spring of 2020, dozens of hospitals in high-incidence areas either planned or opened temporary, emergency field hospitals to cover anticipated demand for beds beyond the capacity of local permanent hospitals.
Pfizer and Moderna announced moves early Tuesday that will support the effort to get vital medicines to lower-income countries to help them battle COVID-19, securing supplies of the former's antiviral treatment and the latter's vaccine.
The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.
"The world will decide who is doing nuclear madness," China's embassy spokesperson told Newsweek. "By smearing China and playing the trick of thief crying 'stop thief,' the US can only amuse itself and deceive the world."
Comments / 0