Letter: Vital issue

Ms. Jacob first off, I want to point out that you contradict yourself when you say there should be “free from identity politics and social justice in schools” then at the end you state that teaching American’s principles, and “the flaws of our past and how we as a nation have worked to right them”; this is social justice. Second, you quote Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, I’m dumbfounded as to why you would use him as supporting evidence as he is a social justice mentor for the movement; he is the embodiment of Social Justice.
