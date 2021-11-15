ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Letter: Vital issue

By Voices of the Community
thechronicleonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI just read Wayne Mayo's guest column, "It's outrageous to me," (Chronicle, 19/28/21),...

www.thechronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

LETTERS: Stick to 'meat and potatoes' issues; a city that cared

The political issues today: The Republicans always promise the rich more wealth and the poor a promise they will benefit. After a few years of empty results, the people turn to the Democrats who believe they’ve been chosen because of social issues. As a Democrat leaning Independent, I support “meat and potatoes issues.” Help our economy, keep us safe and protect our planet.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Reading Eagle

Letter: Columnist right to draw attention to issue of abuse

Dave Mowery wrote an excellent article on “Recognizing red flags of abuse” (Oct. 31) in response to the note from Francine Scoboria, communications coordinator for Safe Berks. Listing the red flags, signs of abuse and where to find help makes it easy for all of us to cut out and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Riverside Press Enterprise

CRT and non-specific political issues in private and public schools: Letters

Much anxiety and distress occurs in our schools over curricula including critical race theory and non-specific political issues in general, resulting in rejection of parental input in favor of organized, professional educators and unions. The strife seen in local boards has grown to criminalize opponents of policy, branding them domestic...
EDUCATION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Grandstanding Josh Hawley manufactures phony issue

Regarding "Missouri’s Hawley: Masculinity is a virtue, not a danger" (Nov. 3): If any of you have taken the time to write Sen. Josh Hawley a letter, there’s a requirement on the website form that asks you to select a topic. Sen. Hawley could provide a list of topics and include one titled “Dumb Things I’ve Done.”
U.S. POLITICS
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: Response to Jacob letter

Ms. Jacob first off, I want to point out that you contradict yourself when you say there should be “free from identity politics and social justice in schools” then at the end you state that teaching American’s principles, and “the flaws of our past and how we as a nation have worked to right them”; this is social justice. Second, you quote Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, I’m dumbfounded as to why you would use him as supporting evidence as he is a social justice mentor for the movement; he is the embodiment of Social Justice.
SOCIETY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Real issues caused Virginians to vote for a Republican

Regarding the editorial "When substantive issues don't win voters, GOP resorts to the cultural wedge" (Nov. 5): The Editorial Board refers to Republicans “exploiting voter ignorance and turning relatively minor issues into major, life-or-death controversies.” And “Republicans seem in constant search of cultural, wedge issues.” And then, the editorial states “the GOP must prey on an uninformed or misinformed electorate instead of campaigning on issues of substance.”
ELECTIONS
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Safeguarding voting rights shouldn't be a political issue

To the editor -- Democracies like ours depend on participation of its citizens. One vital way we participate is to vote. I am disappointed that we had low voter turnout in this last election, especially when it is so easy to mail in our ballots that don’t even need a stamp. I can remember how excited I was to be eligible to vote at age 21.
YAKIMA, WA
Pen City Current

Councilwoman addresses crime issue – Letter to the Editor

I would like to address the issue that a fellow Council person has brought to light. Homelessness and food insecurity is an issue that has nothing to do with race, but also have little to do with crime. If this is indeed the concern, then let’s address the real problem shall we?
FORT MADISON, IA
Vail Daily

Letter: Issue 1A ballot language intentionally misled voters

On October 26, the Vail Daily published an editorial entitled “Our View: Eagle County Commissioners don’t need a third term,” in which it stated: “The current question asks voters — in a slightly sneaky way — to add another four-year term to the current two-term limit.” The Daily did not, however, bother to print the actual “sneaky” ballot question. I think that would have been very helpful to their readers and I question why it was not done.
VAIL, CO
Daily Mississippian

Human connection with opposing views are vital

On Nov. 2, 2021, members of the University of Mississippi family came together to protest the recent requirement of all UM faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. I took some time to interact with one of the protesters after she finished marching. She was an older woman and incredibly kind. She expressed to me her discontent with IHL’s decision, and how she believed vaccine mandates were impeding our freedom and right to choose. She wanted to be a voice to the employees and student workers that would be impacted by vaccine mandates. We even took a picture together in front of her sign that read: “Mandatory vaccines? A pill we cannot swallow.”
OXFORD, MS
kpcw.org

Park City school board issues letter to community about mask mandate compliance

The school board posted a letter on the district web site that said student and staff health and safety have been priorities since the pandemic began. The letter highlights that the Summit County Health Department has visited the Parley’s Park campus four times to ensure compliance with the mandate. Those visits began after KPCW reported Nov 5 that students, faculty and staff were unmasked at that school for the first week the mandate was supposed to have been in effect, and messages telling students to do what their parents wanted in terms of wearing masks had been broadcast over loudspeakers, shown on classroom slides and explained by phone to people calling the school.
PARK CITY, UT
Washington Examiner

Former New York Times reporter says editors sat on her damning Kenosha coverage until after the 2020 election

The Hunter Biden laptop scandal apparently wasn’t the only damning story the press conspired to conceal last year during the presidential election. Former New York Times journalist Nellie Bowles alleges her reporting from Kenosha, Wisconsin, where she discovered the Black Lives Matter riots had wreaked unimaginable damage and suffering on one of the city’s poorer and multiracial commercial districts, was held back until after the election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
heart.org

Infrastructure Package Includes Vital Support for Active Transportation

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 6, 2021 — The House of Representatives last night passed the final version of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, which now moves to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, issued the following statement on provisions from the INVEST in America Act included in the bill:
TRAFFIC
KATU.com

AARP Vital Aging Conference 2021

It is said, the best way to predict the future is to create it! What are YOU doing to ensure your life is filled with vitality, vigor and vision? AARP Oregon volunteer Arlene Krasner joined us to share a little about the 10th annual Vital Aging conference. The conference will...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy