Letter: Vital issue

On Nov. 2, 2021, members of the University of Mississippi family came together to protest the recent requirement of all UM faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. I took some time to interact with one of the protesters after she finished marching. She was an older woman and incredibly kind. She expressed to me her discontent with IHL’s decision, and how she believed vaccine mandates were impeding our freedom and right to choose. She wanted to be a voice to the employees and student workers that would be impacted by vaccine mandates. We even took a picture together in front of her sign that read: “Mandatory vaccines? A pill we cannot swallow.”

OXFORD, MS ・ 9 DAYS AGO