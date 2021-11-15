Kyle Camarillo Interviewed On ‘The Nine Club’

Vanessa Jimenez Gabb’s second full-length collection of poetry, Basic Needs, is a love letter in three movements, written as the Brooklyn poet watches capitalist America in slow and seeping collapse with a steady, unflinching eye. The collection is not an elegy for this moment in time, but rather an homage to the lives built under this system between lovers, crafted by those living amongst a burning fire as they search inward to imagine a world that is perhaps more free—or at least feels more free. The feeling of freedom, Jimenez Gabb’s poems stress, may be an illusion, but it is also a code of survival. If illusion becomes truth in this way, so be it.

