ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kyle Camarillo Interviewed On ‘The Nine Club’

The Berrics Canteen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmer extraordinaire Kyle “Getcreepy” Camarillo recently sat down with The Nine Club for episode #207 of the long-running series. He talks with the crew about working at Skateworks; meeting the Tilt Mode crew; getting into filming,...

theberrics.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Berrics Canteen

Zane Timpson Has Passed Away At 26 Years Old

Zane Timpson has passed away at 26 years old. The devasting news was confirmed by Jordan Maxham via Instagram. The Heroin Skateboards pro was born and raised in Leucadia, California, and moved to San Francisco in 2013 and stayed there for nearly seven years. Most recently he called Encinitas home.
ENCINITAS, CA
The Berrics Canteen

Jagger Eaton & Pamela Rosa Win The SLS Super Crown Championship

Street League Skateboarding‘s 2021 Super Crown World Championship took place over the weekend, and Olympics Street Bronze medalist Jagger “On The Run” Eaton emerged victorious in the Men’s Finals while Pamela Rosa came out smelling like a rose in the Women’s Finals. Watch the Men’s broadcast, above, and Women’s broadcast below!
SPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

Monica Torres Meets Indy Makkinje in ‘Queen Of MACBA’ Semifinals

The fourth series of MACBA Life‘s annual plaza competition, ‘King Of MACBA,’ introduced its ‘Queen of MACBA’ series last month, and now it’s already in the Semifinals stage! WBATB champ Monica Torres faces off against Indy Makkinje in the latest match, and needless to say they both get pretty cutthroat in order to get that ‘Queen of MACBA’ title. Watch the game, above!
COMBAT SPORTS
The Berrics Canteen

Red Bull’s Skate Generations Contest Returns On December 11

Red Bull‘s Skate Generation is back! The unique contest concept, which organizes bowls skaters from different generations on the same team to compete with each other, will return on December 11, livestreamed from Pedro Barros‘s neck of the woods in Florianópolis, Brazil. These are the world’s gnarliest bowl skaters from every era, battling it out in paradise.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Hsu
The Berrics Canteen

Ishod Wair & Daiki Ikeda Skate LA In Monster’s ‘Shadow Day’

Ishod Wair met up with visiting Japanese skater Daiki Ikeda for Monster Energy‘s latest video, skating in the general vicinity of The Berrics for ‘Shadow Day.’ From Boyle Heights to Little Tokyo, then… back to Boyle Heights, and finally ending up across the street from the LAPD Headquarters downtown (damn, Daiki has got some big mochi balls on him). Watch the video, above!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
vavel.com

An exclusive interview with Nazeem Bartman, Chicago House Athletic Club's recent impact arrival

You couldn’t blame Chicago House Athletic Club fans for not knowing who exactly Nazeem Bartman was early on. For many, he was just someone they had seen on the team’s roster page. He may have been the club’s number 10, but he didn’t feature on the field for nearly two months. With Chicago’s lack of updates on his status on social media, he became an almost invisible figure.
CHICAGO, IL
deephouseamsterdam.com

Noha Interview

Hey Noha, welcome to Deep House London! How are you?. What has it been like getting back to partying and DJing again after the pandemic?. As we speak I still haven’t played or been in a club yet. The first upcoming gigs are starting now to line up and I’m beyond excited for it. I have no idea how it will feel to do it all over again.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#The Nine Club#Ithink#Enjoi#Lrg#New Balance
kcrw.com

‘Camarillo Tales’ unveils history of CSU Channel Island campus

How often do students learn about the history of their college campus? What sat on the soil before dorm rooms and libraries sprung up? What stories have been lost to time?. Theater students at California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) in Camarillo uncovered some of those stories for a new collection of short plays called “Camarillo Tales: Echoes in the Hills,” which runs through Saturday, November 13.
CAMARILLO, CA
Stereogum

Hazel English – “Nine Stories”

Early last year Artist To Watch alum Hazel English finally got around to releasing her debut album, Wake Up!, and today she’s back with her first new song since then, “Nine Stories.” It’s a gleaming and smooth bit of guitar-pop, featuring a gliding chorus and English’s muffled delivery. It’s named after the J.D. Salinger short story collection, and its opening lines talk about it: “You lent me Nine Stories/ While you starred in mine/ We talked about J.D./ In your car.” The track was produced by Day Wave’s Jackson Phillips. Check it out below.
MUSIC
The Berrics Canteen

Spend the Day With Jelle Maatman In ‘Followed’

Pocket magazine premiered the latest episode of its stellar ‘Followed’ series this morning, taking you to The Netherlands to hang out with Jelle Maatman (the little bro of Bombaklats’ Rob Maatman). Filmed on the Dutch brick-lined streets of Arnhem, this edition also features Ewoud Breukink and Douwe Macaré, and—as always—is filmed by Dennis Ludwig and edited by Bennet Rahm. Check out the episode, above!
TV & VIDEOS
chireviewofbooks.com

Poems for the Final Scene in Fight Club: An Interview with Vanessa Jimenez Gabb

Vanessa Jimenez Gabb’s second full-length collection of poetry, Basic Needs, is a love letter in three movements, written as the Brooklyn poet watches capitalist America in slow and seeping collapse with a steady, unflinching eye. The collection is not an elegy for this moment in time, but rather an homage to the lives built under this system between lovers, crafted by those living amongst a burning fire as they search inward to imagine a world that is perhaps more free—or at least feels more free. The feeling of freedom, Jimenez Gabb’s poems stress, may be an illusion, but it is also a code of survival. If illusion becomes truth in this way, so be it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Distractify

Young Dolph Leaves Behind Two Kids and His Longtime Partner

With nearly four million monthly listeners on Spotify and even more followers on Instagram, Memphis rapper Young Dolph was well known for his music. Throughout his career, his debut album "King of Memphis" peaked within the top 50 of the Billboard 200 chart, and his most recent work, "Rich Slave," peaked at No. 4.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
TV SHOWS
jammin1057.com

Michael B. Jordan Shares Intimate Pics With Lori Harvey for 1-Year Anniversary

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday (November 16) and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. “Happy Anniversary,” the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. “It’s been a year crazy!!”
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Spark Split Speculation As She Steps Out Without Engagement Ring

Did another Bachelor Nation relationship just bite the dust? Fans are speculating that Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark‘s engagement could be over after eagle-eyed viewers noticed that she’d stopped wearing her stunning diamond ring from him during the last two “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcasts. Following that, she also told fans that she needs to “trust the process” in a cryptic November 15 tweet, which was the last time she posted on the social media outlet.
CELEBRITIES
architecturaldigest.com

Tour Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli’s Los Angeles Home

When Samira Wiley moved into Lauren Morelli’s Los Angeles home in 2016, the space had been recently decorated by designer Stefani Stein. The couple found happiness inside Morelli’s crisp and colorful bungalow, and yet, “it felt like [Samira] was living in my space, as opposed to something that was co-created,” the television producer and writer says. Three years later, recently married and ready to start a family, the couple decided to find a new home—one that reflected both of their design sensibilities.
CELEBRITIES
aiptcomics

WWE releases eight more Superstars, including all of Hit Row

WWE has released eight more Superstars tonight, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly wrestling podcast, PTW!. Many of these names are shocking — John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019 and has been regularly featured alongside The Miz since, Tegan Nox was a fan favorite who had recently been called up to the main roster, and Drake Maverick managed to evade release in 2020.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy