NBA Betting Picks w/Hakeem Profit – Monday, November 15th, 2021 | (Ep. 245) The NBA Gambling Podcast gets the new week started with a bang. Munaf Manji and Terrell Furman welcome on NBA Handicapper, contributor for WagerTalk, SpotifyGrnRoom, and PubSportsRadio Hakeem Profit! Hakeem gives his thoughts on a few NBA betting angles and general thoughts of the NBA. Additionally, the guys get into the NBA Betting Picks for Monday Night. The trio discuss the side/total and player props for each game. Hakeem gives his NBA Finals prediction as well as the state of his Lakers. As usual the guys give their best bets for the Monday Night games. You do not want to miss this episode!

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO