UPDATE (Nov. 14, 2021):. Lil Tjay is denying an attempted jewelry snatching was at the root of the huge fight he recently appeared to be involved in. On Saturday night (Nov. 13), the Bronx, N.Y. rapper hopped on his Instagram Story to set the record straight. Donning a bunch of jewelry while riding in the back of a Rolls-Royce, Tjay shoots down the internet theory. "If a nigga really tried to take my chain, it would have been a lot of those right there," he says while police cruisers coincidentally ride by in the opposite direction. "I ain't gon' lie."

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO