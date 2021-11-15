Dunwoody Senior Baseball to host college showcase

Dunwoody Senior Baseball will host a college showcase for high school baseball players on Nov. 20, according to a press release.

This year’s Atlanta Elite Showcase is for high school baseball players who graduate in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, and gives those players a chance to show off their skills to college scouts. The showcase starts at 8:30 a.m. at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park Baseball Fields at 4635 Barclay Drive.

Nine colleges will be in attendance, according to the showcase’s website. Those colleges are Georgia Highlands, Andrew College, Reinhardt University, Emmanuel College, Young Harris College, LaGrange College, Oglethorpe University, Piedmont College, and Emory University.

Players have three pricing options to choose from. If players wish to be evaluated for pitching only, the cost is $150. The cost for hitting and defense evaluations is $175, and the cost for all three is $200.

A $20 discount is available for players who register before Nov. 17 with the code ​​EARLYDSB.

