State officials have launched a one-time, cash benefit program for those ineligible for last year's federal stimulus programs or unemployment benefits. Undocumented immigrants and other eligible individuals can apply for the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund and receive up to $1,000 and a maximum of $2,000 per household. The assistance comes after immigrant rights groups across the state demanded financial support for immigrant laborers who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

POLITICS ・ 23 DAYS AGO