A secret, illegal BMX track in Virginia Beach thrilled riders for 20 years. Now, the fun is over at Thrashmore.

Connor Clifton and his friends built a bike park in the woods, secretly maintaining and riding on it for years. As seen Sunday, November 14, 2021. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

A well-beaten path through a patch of woods off Rosemont Road leads to a secret playground unlike any other in Virginia Beach.

Mounds of hard-packed clay, shaped by hand, form a series of obstacles for the area’s top bicycle motocross riders.

For 20 years, BMX enthusiasts have been grooming the land for their pleasure, launching their bikes 10 feet across the jumps, knowing all the while they were trespassing. They even put up signs with rules and named it “Thrashmore.”

The long-standing track went mostly unnoticed except by those who were in on the secret. Until this week, there’s no evidence it had ever caught the attention of any local media outlets. Thrashmore’s mystique intrigued BMX riders from around the region and beyond.

It offered something the city’s skateboard parks couldn’t: a challenging track that only BMX riders could roll through.

But now the party’s over.

Runnymede Corp. — the owner of the land — is preparing to sell it to Checkered Flag, which plans to build a new car dealership on the land.

“Nobody wants to be the mean property owner, but there’s a situation back there that’s not great,” said Matt Fine, president of Runnymede. “It’s full-fledged trespassing.”

After starting a petition to save Thrashmore last week, the local BMX riders said on Sunday that they’re giving up the fight and are instead looking for another home.

“We’re fully aware that this place is done,” said Colin Mackay, 43, a former professional BMX rider who lives in Virginia Beach, who has enjoyed epic sessions at Thrashmore.

On Sunday, Mackay joined a few other riders for a last hurrah on the track.

They want a park solely dedicated to BMX that would be sanctioned by the city.

And they’re taking cues from Richmond, where the city-owned Gillie’s Creek Park features a BMX race track and trails. Richmond BMX, an affiliate of the National Bicycle League, partnered with the city and a local mountain bike group to develop the trails. Volunteers maintain the dirt jumps, and it’s open to the public.

“There is the opportunity,” said Gary Craig, Gillie’s Creek BMX track operator. “If they can find a way to get organized and find a local advocacy group.”

The Virginia Beach riders want to start a nonprofit organization and are willing to put in the hands-on work.

Connor Clifton, 34, spent thousands of hours grooming the jumps and transitions in Thrashmore, but the track existed before he found it and no one can recall who started it. Clifton rode his bike on makeshift trails in the woods as a child and later worked to build more extensive jumps. Part of the fun, he said, is the camaraderie with friends who help create a challenging course.

“It’s been a labor of love,” said Clifton, a construction worker who lives in Virginia Beach.

Thrashmore came to light last week at a Planning Commission meeting. The buyer of the land is seeking a permit to operate a car dealership. The City Council will vote on the matter next month.

Runnymede’s owners, the Fine family, were aware of the track and put up “no trespassing” signs, but someone took them down, Matt Fine said. There’s also a homeless encampment near the interstate edge of the property.

“It’s unfortunate people are taking advantage of the situation,” Fine said. “It doesn’t sit well with us.”

Planning commissioner George Alcaraz visited the site recently and was taken aback by the amount of work that had been done.

“It’s impressive,” Alcaraz said. “These guys did this with a shovel.”

Alcaraz is the general manager of the East Coast Surfing Championships, which has long included BMX exhibitions in its festivities. Alcaraz wants to help the riders find a new spot, possibly connected to an existing city park.

“I’d love for Virginia Beach to be known as an action sport city,” Alcaraz said.

The riders plan to reach out to the Department of Parks and Recreation soon.

“Getting a new place that’s actually legal is going to be huge,” Mackay said. “It would be a dream come true.”

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com