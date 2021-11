EATONVILLE, Wash. - Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash near Eatonville, and Washington State Patrol needs help identifying the suspect. Authorities say on Oct. 20 around 10:30 p.m., the two were driving in a black 2016 Hyundai Tucson down State Route 7 near 340th Street, just north of Eatonville. A car behind them rear-ended them, sending them into a ditch, where they crashed into a power pole. The driver and passenger were severely injured, but the driver of the other car sped off.

EATONVILLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO