As the Hot Stove heats up, the rumors start to sizzle. Contender November has covered several players that the Detroit Tigers could sign in free agency, and two of whom are rumored to be signing deals prior to December 1st. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Corey Seager and Marcus Semien could find new homes sooner rather than later. As Passan notes below, the league is expected to go into lockout on December first until a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is reached.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO