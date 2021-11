Roberts Space Industries has gone into full details about the new medical gameplay features in Star Citizen update Alpha 3.15. This update changes the game because it makes it possible to take on a healing role or a completely different type of approach. The new medical system includes hospitals, medical drugs, and healing tools, and different types of injuries able to strike different body parts, ranging in severity. The deep dive guide shows the new drugs and medical tools that could set you or another team member up to save the day or possibly fall to injuries or side effects.

