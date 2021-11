Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Southern Tier have now expanded their services to Yates County. CASA advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children in Family Court by recruiting and training community volunteers. The volunteers then work to ensure that the children they work with are able to find a safe, permanent home as quickly as possible. Its services are available in Schuyler, Steuben, and Chemung. In an announcement on their website, CASA said recruitment and training of local volunteers in Yates County is underway.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO