PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 is presenting our Give a Little Love Telethon Thursday which benefits the four Ronald McDonald Houses in the Philadelphia region. The phone lines are open until 8 p.m. Thursday night. You can call 1-888-506-HOPE to donate. One of the most meaningful things about the Ronald McDonald House is that it shows little patients they’re not alone. There are other children who also have doctor visits and hospital stays, and they share friendships that last a lifetime. CBS3’s Ukee Washington met a very special little girl whose face lights up when she arrives at the Ronald McDonald House of...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO