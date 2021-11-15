Rockets vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Odds: Memphis Predicted to Bounce Back

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Houston Rockets on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Trail Blazers-Rockets prediction and pick. Both of these teams have had a rough time to start the season. Portland has been one of the streakiest teams in the league so far, as they went through a stretch of losing three games, then winning two, and then losing another two. This is a big opportunity for the Blazers to get back on track with a win, as the one-win Rockets aren’t exactly a tough opponent. Houston hasn’t won a basketball game in a full three weeks, so it’s fair to say that this season has been a struggle for the rebuilding Rockets. A win here would go a long way towards building up this team’s confidence.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO