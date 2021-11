Boardroom Spirits doubling its space in Montco as it taps into 'exploding' cocktail trend

IT used to be simple. Well, maybe simple is the wrong word – IT has always needed highly skilled people to operate hardware and write applications – but at least it was simpler than it is today. For a long time, the vast majority of IT pros were focused heavily on infrastructure, with cybersecurity folded in as part of these responsibilities. A few companies had people writing software, but most firms just bought what they needed.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO