The Denver Nuggets look to continue their home winning streak against a struggling Indiana Pacers team. This will be a tough one for the mile-high crew as they will be without their leader Nikola Jokic due to a one-game suspension for his flagrant foul versus Miami. It offers Jokic some much-needed rest but it places Denver in a very precarious spot in this game. Indiana has a fantastic combination of bigs with the All-Star Sabonis and an elite defensive player in Miles Turner.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO