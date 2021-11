ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The official ribbon cutting will be held Friday at the new UBS Arena on Long Island. The Elmont arena will be the new home of the New York Islanders, who held their first practice there on Thursday. The team started their season with an extended 13-game road trip, as finishing touches were put on the arena. The Islanders will play their first game at the new arena Saturday, when they take on the Calgary Flames.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO