Patients who sign up for the medical cannabis registry don’t even have to purchase any form of cannabis to lose their legal right to purchase firearms. When Minnesota adds smokeable dried cannabis flower to its medical cannabis program next March, managers of the program think it could triple or quadruple the number of patients on the registry. That’s because smokable marijuana is much cheaper to produce, which could making it more competitive with what’s available on the illicit market.

LAW ・ 23 DAYS AGO