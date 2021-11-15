Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Stock: $8 Price Target From R.F. Lafferty

The stock price of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) fell by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) – a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) – fell by over 20% pre-market. Investors responding negatively to Amtech Systems reporting the results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.
Comments / 0