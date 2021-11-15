ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Stock: $8 Price Target From R.F. Lafferty

pulse2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) have received a price target of $7 from R.F. Lafferty. These are the details. The shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) have received a price target...







Virtuoso Acquisition (VOSO) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VOSO) increased by over 82% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VOSO) – a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) – increased by over 82% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Virtuoso Acquisition announcing that Virtuoso stockholders voted to approve its proposed merger with Wejo Group Limited, a global leader in connected vehicle data, at a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 16, 2021.



Amtech Systems (ASYS) Stock: Why The Price Dropped

The stock price of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) fell by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) – a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) – fell by over 20% pre-market. Investors responding negatively to Amtech Systems reporting the results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.



Lantronix (LTRX) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

The stock price of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) fell by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) – a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for Intelligent IT and the Internet of Things (IoT) – fell by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company announcing that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering to issue and sell shares of its common stock. This offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



i3 Verticals (IIIV) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV) increased by over 5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV) increased by over 5% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results.

#Foxconn


Lucid Group (LCID) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) increased by over 7% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to several catalysts. Lucid Group executives had told investors that the reservations for...



GSE Systems (GVP) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) increased by 4.64% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) – a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry – increased by 4.64% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to the company’s Q3 2021 results.



SPI Energy (SPI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The shares of SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The shares of SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) – a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics, and utility customers and investors – increased by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that on November 12, it issued a $4.21 million 10% convertible promissory note to Streeterville Capital, LLC, a Utah limited liability company.



Comstock Holding (CHCI) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ: CHCI) increased by 22.45% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ: CHCI) increased by 22.45% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to the company’s Q3 2021 results.



Dlocal (DLO) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of dLocal Ltd (NASDAQ: DLO) fell by over 14% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of dLocal Ltd (NASDAQ: DLO) fell by over 14% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s Q3 2021 results. Q3 2021 Financial Highlights. — Total Payment...



InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM) increased by over 49% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM) increased by over 49% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to an announcement from the company. InMed Pharmaceuticals said...



ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RETO) increased 99.27% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RETO) – a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments – increased 99.27% this past week. Investors are responding positively to ReTo Eco-Solutions announcing that it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.



Alpine 4 (ALPP) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The shares of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The shares of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) – a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, subsidiary Vayu Aerospace Corporation – increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that it has successfully completed its US Air Force Phase 2 SBIR using Vayu’s US-1 as an autonomous vehicle for the security of nuclear weapons. And as a result, the US-1 moves to Phase 3 and can now be sold sole source to the USAF.



Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Stock: $9 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) have received a price target of $9 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) have received a price target of $9 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Innoviz Technologies to a “Buy” rating from “Neutral” while increasing the price target from $7.



Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock: Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) increased by 14.94% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) increased by 14.94% in the previous trading session. Investors appear to be responding to the company’s positive press over the past week.



Plby Group (PLBY) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third-quarter results. Q3 2021...



Bimi International Medical (BIMI) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Bimi International Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BIMI) increased by over 60% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Bimi International Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BIMI) increased by over 60% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



IONQ (IONQ) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of IONQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of IONQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third-quarter financial results. Q3 Financial Highlights.



Romeo Power (RMO) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) increased by over 17% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) – an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications – increased by over 17% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Romeo Power announcing its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021.



Geovax Labs (GOVX) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) – a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer – increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for Patent Application No. 16/068,527 entitled “Compositions and Methods for Generating an Immune Response to a Tumor Associated Antigen.” In general, the claims to be granted in the patent cover GeoVax’s vector platform for expressing tumor-associated antigens in virus-like particles (VLPs) from a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) viral vector and encompass GeoVax’s Mucin 1 (MUC1) tumor-associated antigen immunotherapy candidate.


