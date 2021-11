This Sunday night the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. Overall, there is a different feeling entering the first meeting of these two AFC West rivals. The roles of each squad have been reversed to a degree. Kansas City is looking to continue their winning streak, while climbing out of the bottom half of the division. Meanwhile, the Raiders are in need of a bounce back and are hoping to remain atop the division.

