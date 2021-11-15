ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Album Review: Wye Oak – Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009-2011

By RaeAnn Quick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWye Oak’s re-release of their 2011 album Civilian celebrates the past and embraces their fanbase. By pairing the album with 12 previously rare/unreleased materials (Cut All the Wires: 2009-2011), Wye Oak delves into their past, acknowledging their beginnings. When looking through memorabilia in 2020 of the Civilian era, the band decided...

