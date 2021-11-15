Steve Bannon facing contempt of Congress charge

Former president Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon entered a "not guilty" plea Wednesday after his arrest on charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify on the January 6 attack on the Capitol. One day ahead of the first hearing scheduled in his case, Bannon entered the plea in a federal district court in Washington, without explaining the grounds for his plea. In October Bannon rejected a subpoena to testify to the House special committee investigating the attack by hundreds of Trump supporters on the US legislature. The House then referred the contempt charges to the Justice Department, where a grand jury reviewed the case and voted to indict him on two counts.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO