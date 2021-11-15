ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Steve Bannon facing contempt of Congress charge

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Bannon turned himself in after being indicted on federal charges...

Law.com

What Awaits Steve Bannon For His Misbehavior: Nothing Good!

The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was formed on July 1. On Oct. 7, Steve Bannon was subpoenaed for his testimony and production of documents on Oct. 21. On Oct. 8, a lawyer for Bannon wrote in a letter to the...
U.S. POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Steve Bannon tries to shield himself with ‘podcaster privilege’

Opinion by Norman Eisen, Joanna Lydgate, and Joshua Perry. Editor’s note: Norman Eisen, a former ambassador to the Czech Republic and former President Barack Obama’s “ethics czar,” was special impeachment counsel to House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. Joanna Lydgate is the former chief deputy attorney general for the state of...
U.S. POLITICS
Steve Bannon
AFP

Bannon pleads not guilty to Capitol riot probe charges

Former president Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon entered a "not guilty" plea Wednesday after his arrest on charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify on the January 6 attack on the Capitol. One day ahead of the first hearing scheduled in his case, Bannon entered the plea in a federal district court in Washington, without explaining the grounds for his plea. In October Bannon rejected a subpoena to testify to the House special committee investigating the attack by hundreds of Trump supporters on the US legislature. The House then referred the contempt charges to the Justice Department, where a grand jury reviewed the case and voted to indict him on two counts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

MAGA's Bannon jailed? Judge throws down on Trump ally's riot silence

In a setback for Trump vet Steve Bannon, the judge presiding over his criminal contempt case rejected his attempt to delay proceedings. At the same time, Bannon’s attorney admitted that his conversations outside of the executive branch are not covered by executive privilege. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it down.Nov. 19, 2021.
POTUS
AFP

US Capitol attack 'shaman' jailed for 41 months

The self-proclaimed "shaman" whose bare chest and horned fur headgear made him the face of the January 6 assault on the US Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison. One assailant, Scott Fairlamb of New Jersey, was sentenced in early November to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty for his part in the attack and for assaulting a police officer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Former New York Times reporter says editors sat on her damning Kenosha coverage until after the 2020 election

The Hunter Biden laptop scandal apparently wasn’t the only damning story the press conspired to conceal last year during the presidential election. Former New York Times journalist Nellie Bowles alleges her reporting from Kenosha, Wisconsin, where she discovered the Black Lives Matter riots had wreaked unimaginable damage and suffering on one of the city’s poorer and multiracial commercial districts, was held back until after the election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks the 'stunning diversity' of the GOP: 'Look at all of those different-colored ties'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked the "stunning diversity" of House Republicans on Thursday night. Ocasio-Cortez joked that the predominantly white, male caucus exhibited a diversity of ties and haircuts. The congresswoman dissed House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as he spoke for more than 8 hours on the floor. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
POTUS

