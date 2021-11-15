'The Game' Star Hosea Chanchez Details What to Expect From Rebooted Series (Exclusive)

Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions proved they could make compelling, terrifying, and original features with projects like Get Out and Us, while earlier this year, Monkeypaw also proved they could effectively revive iconic properties in ways that honored their source material while also paving a new path forward with Candyman. Continuing this trend of rebooting famous and frightening stories, Peele and Monkey president Win Rosenfeld will be producing a new take on Wes Craven's 1991 film The People Under the Stairs, with Rosenfeld keeping a tight lid on their approach to the story, though noted it is being approached with the same appreciation of the original as the appreciation they had for the original Candyman when they began developing that new film. Candyman is out now on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO