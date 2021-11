Henry the 'weiner dog' was found in Haughton and this super sweet Dachshund is now up for adoption at Pet Savers Shreveport. Make an appointment to meet Henry at Pet Savers Shreveport. If you've ever had a doxie, then you know these little guys are a ton of fun! However, Henry does need to be fixed and have his shots updated. His adoption fee is $150. FYI, the usual 'stray hold' is seven days so Henry should already be available for adoption;)

HAUGHTON, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO