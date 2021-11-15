‘Spring Awakening’ Reunion Concert Will Be Subject Of HBO Documentary; Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele Among Original Cast Returning

EXCLUSIVE: The much-anticipated, one-night and sold-out Spring Awakening reunion concert will be the subject of an HBO documentary, produced by RadicalMedia .

The reunion concert, featuring the entire original Broadway cast of Jonathan Groff , Lauren Pritchard, Lea Michele , Skylar Austin, John Gallagher, Jr. and others, is taking place tonight at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre as a benefit for The Actors Fund. The musical’s original director Michael Mayer returns to direct the concert.

The documentary will debut on HBO next year and be available to stream on HBO Max.

In a statement, cast members Groff and Pritchard, who are credited as producers of the documentary, said, “Thank you to HBO and RadicalMedia for all you’ve done to make our Spring Awakening reunion happen and for bringing the magic and vitality of this story to the world, while continuing to drive awareness to the crucial work The Actors Fund provides our community through this documentary.”

The documentary will feature performances from the reunion concert, behind the scenes moments with cast members as they reunite for the first time in 15 years, newly filmed interviews, and archival footage featuring original performance footage.

“RadicalMedia is proud to partner with HBO to support this project and bring awareness to The Actors Fund and its essential role in supporting performing arts professionals, including those in the Broadway community,” said Jon Kamen, EP of the documentary and RadicalMedia’s Chairman & CEO, in a statement. “We hope everyone will join us in supporting this incredible organization’s vital programs and services for our industry.”

Said Joe Benincasa, President & CEO of The Actors Fund, “The Actors Fund is honored to be a part of this epic Spring Awakening 15th Anniversary Reunion and is grateful to HBO and RadicalMedia for their support of the Broadway community, as well as the entire entertainment industry we serve,”

In addition to Groff, Pritchard, Michele, Austin, and Gallagher, the reunion concert will feature original cast members Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright and Remy Zaken. The original production was notable for its many young stars who went on to considerable success on television and the stage.

Following its world premiere at The Atlantic Theatre Company, Spring Awakening opened on Broadway on December 10, 2006, at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce produced the original production in association with The Atlantic and were joined by Jeffrey Richards and Jerry Frankel for the Broadway run. The score was by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater.

The HBO documentary is directed by Michael John Warren and Executive Produced by Jon Kamen, Meredith Bennett, and Dave Sirulnick for RadicalMedia, alongside Tom Hulce, Ira Pittleman, and Jonathan Groff. Lauren Pritchard is Co-Producer.