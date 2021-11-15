Khloe Kardashian dazzled at Simon Huck’s wedding in a stunning Oscar de la Renta evening gown
This weekend Khloe Kardashian , along with her sisters and many celebs, attended Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s Bel-Air wedding ceremony. While everyone looked fashionable to celebrate the love of the PR executive and his long time boyfriend, Khloe stunned everyone wearing a very glamorous 60’s style Oscar de la Renta evening gown.
Khloe proudly shared her outfit on her instagram feed. She shared two posts, one was captioned “A little glamour for Simon and Phil 🖤”. The second post was her posing sideways in stairs allowing us to see the full incredible strapless gown, with her matching black elbow gloves.
Khloe also had a very 60’s hairdo, she wore a high and volumized ponytail with a small black bow and she completed the look with some gorgeous gold earrings by designer Lorraine Schwartz . She definitely stole the night with this unforgettable look!
Simon Huck is a long time friend of Khloe and all the Kardashians. On top of being a loyal family friend, the 36-year-old PR executive has appeared on reality shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians , Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami , and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.
