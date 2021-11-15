ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Annual Palmetto State Showdown scheduled for Nov. 27

By Emily Smith
 4 days ago

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The annual Palmetto State showdown between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 27, the SEC office announced Monday.

The game will be televised on SEC Network from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

The Tigers hold a 71-42-4 advantage in the series that dates back to 1896, including a 52-32-3 edge when playing in Columbia. The teams did not play in the 2020 season, the first year the two schools have not met on the gridiron since 1908.

South Carolina (5-5, 2-5 SEC) wraps up its SEC slate this week by hosting Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 pm, while Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) hosts No. 13/12 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0 ACC) at noon.

Here is the entire SEC schedule for the final weekend of the regular season (all times Eastern):

Thursday, November 25
Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 7:30 pm, ESPN

Friday, November 26
Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 pm CBS

Saturday, November 27
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 pm, SEC Network
Florida State at Florida, Noon, ESPN
Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC
Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 pm, CBS
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:45 pm, SEC Network
Texas A&M at LSU, 7 pm, ESPN
Kentucky at Louisville, TBD after games of Nov. 20

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Related
Gamecocks hold off UAB

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Devin Carter hit two free throws with two seconds left and South Carolina held off UAB lateto earn a 66-63 win, handing the Blazers their first loss in four games. James Reese V hit a 3-pointer with just under three minutes left to put the Gamecocks in front by five, 62-57, […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecocks roll over Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Destanni Henderson had 16 points off three 3-pointers and Zia Cooke added 13 points as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away in the second half for its 11th straight win over rival Clemson 76-45. The Gamecocks’ backcourt duo got things going in the third quarter after managing just seven field goals […]
CLEMSON, SC
High School Standouts: Grayson Loftis, QB, Gaffney

Grayson Loftis has had a stellar first year with Gaffney as the junior quarterback has passed for over 1,500 yards and is a big reason why the Indians are 12-0 entering Friday night’s third round 5A upper state playoff game against Northwestern. Loftis transferred from Blue Ridge during the offseason.
GAFFNEY, SC
Swinney says WR Ross will go pro

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said leading receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery on his injured foot and enter the NFL draft. Ross will miss games with No. 13 Wake Forest and the season-ending rivalry at South Carolina on Nov. 27. Swinney was unsure Wednesday night if Ross could return for Clemson’s […]
NFL
