Amazon confirms Fort Myers sort facility in operation

 4 days ago
A spokesperson with Amazon confirms the mega-retailer has opened its sorting and warehouse facility off Lee Road in Fort Myers.

The 270,000 square-foot facility is located at the former home of Alico Family golf, which closed in May .

A statement provided to Fox 4 from Amazon confirms the facility opened earlier this month.

"This sort center sorts packages before being transferred to a delivery station or last-mile delivery partner for final delivery to customers," said spokesperson Owen Torres.

Packages are shipped to sort centers from Amazon Air hubs and fulfillment centers before headed to delivery centers or partners.

The new site will create more than 200 full- and part-time jobs. Torres said Amazon will also hire new roles in operations management, human resources, facilities management, and more. Applications for those roles are available at this link .

