WWE's Tribute To The Troops special hits this Sunday, and now we know the full card for the annual event. The current card has three matches, and while none of them are title matches, there are some interesting match-ups that should be great. The first is Universal Champion and Tribal Chief Roman Reigns vs Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and when these two are in the ring, you can always count on a compelling match to follow. While both are on SmackDown, they haven't battled much, so this should be a fresh matchup for fans in attendance and watching from home.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO