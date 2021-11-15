Check out Penn State recruits who visited for Michigan game

What could be the most important game in the Big Ten season will be played at noon on Saturday. I don’t think it will be, but it could be. But that’s the point of this column. On five other occasions since I’ve been obsessing about Big Ten football, Michigan State has played Ohio State when virtually nobody gave the Spartans much of a chance other than the Spartans. And on each one, MSU upset OSU teams ranked either #1 or #2 and prevented the Buckeyes from a shot at the national title.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO