Michigan State

Check out Penn State recruits who visited for Michigan game

By Joe Hermitt
 4 days ago
Penn State head football coach James Franklin and his staff played host to several recruits this past Saturday as the Nittany Lions took...

Christian Veilleux working as Penn State’s backup QB; 9 things that explain PSU football in 2021, and more

Today’s Penn State football headlines feature a change to quarterback Sean Clifford’s backup and a set of must-know facts that can explain the Lions’ season. Coach James Franklin said, “Still a weekly competition, but, yeah, that’s fair,” when asked if true freshman Christian Veilleux was serving as the Lions’ top backup, according to Tyler Donohue for Lions247. Franklin’s characterization was that the competition is ongoing between Veilleux and Ta’Quan Roberson, but it’s still noteworthy that Franklin and his staff confirmed this change.
Penn State football recruiting: Nittany Lions make top 6 for 4-star lineman, offer 4-star wide receiver from Arizona

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State had success recruiting Ohio in the Class of 2022 with two of the state’s top prospects set to join the Nittany Lions next year in four-star quarterback Drew Allar and four-star wide receiver Kaden Saunders. In the Class of 2023, Penn State is attempting to duplicate that success, and the Lions have one top prospect’s attention.
Micah Shrewsberry continues ‘feeling out’ process with his Penn State men’s basketball team early in season

STATE COLLEGE — Micah Shrewsberry and his Penn State men’s basketball team are still in the “feeling out” process of their time together. Shrewsberry has been the Nittany Lions coach for almost eight months and only three games. He’s still learning his players, and his players, including a handful of transfers new to the program, are learning their coach.
Penn State-Rutgers predictions, Senior Day thoughts, a loss to Michigan that could linger and more: Blue-White Breakdown

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State, like every other college football and athletic program in the country, faces an interesting situation when it comes to roster management because of the NCAA waiver granting athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. Certain decisions haven’t been made yet. So...
Can heavy-dog Spartans possibly ruin OSU’s national title dreams? Oh, it’s happened before | Jones

What could be the most important game in the Big Ten season will be played at noon on Saturday. I don’t think it will be, but it could be. But that’s the point of this column. On five other occasions since I’ve been obsessing about Big Ten football, Michigan State has played Ohio State when virtually nobody gave the Spartans much of a chance other than the Spartans. And on each one, MSU upset OSU teams ranked either #1 or #2 and prevented the Buckeyes from a shot at the national title.
‘He can make magic happen’: Kyle Williams’ big-play ability, versatility have been key for Harrisburg heading into the District 3 6A title game

Calvin Everett is not bluffing. Chips on the table, game on the line, Harrisburg’s coach insists he is all in on Kyle Williams. And, heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. District 3 6A title game against Wilson (9-3) at Severance Field, he has no problem telling folks that he will put his standout junior up against just about anyone in the state.
Steel-High vs. Canton: PIAA Class 1A football tournament preview

THE ROLLERS (8-2): Confidence might have wavered when Steel-High was saddled with back-to-back losses to Big Spring and Boiling Springs to close the regular season. That changed in a big way with the Rollers stashing away another District 3 1A title with their sound performance against Delone Catholic. Andrew Erby’s side has many strengths, but the ability to lean on a half-dozen playmakers on offense may top the list.
West Perry volleyball turns in six-win season

From 2012 through 2017 can be considered one of the “Golden Periods” in West Perry volleyball. Over that six-year stretch the Mustangs, under the direction of Brad Dittmer, compiled four winning seasons — 44 wins, in all — and two trips to the District 3 playoffs. After three years on...
Sports
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: Catching up with Boiling Springs’ Joey Menke and Carson Garvey, must-see action in week 13 and more

We’re now inside the serious part of the high school football season when district titles are won and PIAA brackets take flight. One championship hopeful, Mid-Penn Capital Division champion Boiling Springs, is hopeful of claiming a district gold medal Saturday. Jana and Ep caught up with Bubblers’ standouts Joey Menke...
