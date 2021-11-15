ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barney The Dinosaur Documentary From ‘Queer Eye’ Producers Greenlighted At Peacock

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
The iconic character Barney the Dinosaur will be the subject of a three-part documentary, which has begun production at Peacock . The docu hails from Scout Productions, the executive producers of Queer Eye, Equal and The Hype , and Tommy Avallone ( The Bill Murray Stories ). It’s slated for premiere on Peacock in 2022.

The three-part documentary examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early internet and playgrounds around the world.

Using exclusive interviews and archival footage, the three-part documentary will offer first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.

“Barney the Dinosaur was a ubiquitous character for children and parents alike and we are thrilled to work with the Scout Productions team to bring this three-part series to Peacock,” said Rod Aissa, EVP, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “This documentary is bound to captivate audiences like Barney has over the years.”

The documentary is produced by Scout Productions. Avallone directs and executive produces with Scout’s Rob Eric, David Collins, Michael Williams, Amy Goodman Kass and Joel Chiodi, along with Raymond Esposito. Wendy Greene is co-executive producer and Trent Johnson is the producer.

