Morgan Stanley sets end-2022 S&P 500 target at 4,400

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley analysts see the S&P 500 moving lower in 2022, with equity markets more volatile as earnings growth slows, bond yields climb and companies try to manage supply chain disruptions and higher input costs. In a note on Sunday, the firm said it was...

