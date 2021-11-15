ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU foreign ministers give green light for new sanctions on Belarus

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers reached agreement on Monday on a fifth...

kfgo.com

kfgo.com

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to talks in Brussels to overcome tensions, EU says

(Reuters) – The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Brussels in mid-December to discuss tensions that have led to border clashes with several troops, the European Union said on Friday. “Leaders have agreed to meet in Brussels to discuss the regional situation and ways of overcoming tensions for...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
Person
Josep Borrell
nsjonline.com

EU to add airlines to Belarus sanctions as tensions mount

BRUSSELS — The European Union ratcheted up pressure on Belarus by agreeing Monday to slap sanctions on airlines accused of helping Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko wage a “hybrid attack” against the bloc using migrants, as tensions mounted on the Polish and Lithuanian borders. Up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus announced talks Wednesday with the EU over thousands of migrants massed at the Polish border, a volatile crisis the West says is President Alexander Lukashenko's revenge for sanctions on his regime. "We have to prepare for months or even years," The West has accused Belarus of luring thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Syria, with the promise of an easy crossing into the EU and then forcing them to stay at the border.
POLITICS
#European Union#Belarus#Migrant Crisis#Green Light#Eu#Reuters
Birmingham Star

Hungary staying in the EU will cause more problems than leaving

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's announcement that he aims to reform the European Union from within will be greeted with alarm by some Western European nations tired of the problems he is constantly causing them. Orban has made it clear that his country does not want to leave the European Union...
POLITICS
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
IMMIGRATION
KEYT

EU imposes sanctions on 4 new Syria government ministers

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on four ministers recently appointed to the Syrian government, blaming them for playing a role in the continued repression on civilians in the war-torn country. Asset freezes and travel bans in Europe were imposed on the four, who include the ministers for internal trade, information and labor. The EU said the four ministers were accused of sharing “responsibility for the Syrian regime’s violent repression of the civilian population.” The new sanctions bring the number of people in Syria targeted by EU measures to 287. A further 70 “entities,” including organizations, banks and companies, are also on the blacklist.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
International Business Times

US, EU Vow New Sanctions Against Belarus As Migrants Mass At Border

The European Union and the United States vowed Monday to press ahead with fresh sanctions against the regime of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, as migrants massed at the Polish border despite Minsk claiming it was trying to repatriate them. "Attention, attention: illegal border crossing is forbidden. You will face criminal...
FOREIGN POLICY
abc17news.com

EU slaps new sanctions on Belarus as NATO warns Russia over military buildup

By Ivana Kottasová, Sebastian Shukla, Antonia Mortensen, Zahra Ullah, Fred Pleitgen and Matthew Chance, CNN. The European Union has said it will slap new sanctions on Belarus targeting “everyone involved” in facilitating a migrant crisis on the bloc’s eastern frontier, as military moves and accusations continue to test a fragile political order in the region.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

France warns Russia as EU prepares sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW (Reuters) – France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European Union agreed...
POLITICS
Taylor Daily Press

EU envoy Borrell talks to Belarus’ foreign minister on border tensions: ‘Do not use people as weapons’ | Abroad

The Belarussian state agency BELTA, a propaganda tool for the Belarusian regime, reported that Makey said his country was making efforts against mass immigration from Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Minsk is ready for dialogue. Authoritarian-led Belarus has been accused of creating the tragic situation on its borders. Thousands...
IMMIGRATION
wtvbam.com

EU to broaden Belarus sanctions on Monday – Borrell

PARIS (Reuters) – EU foreign ministers will widen sanctions on Belarus on Monday to include airlines and travel agencies thought to involved in bringing migrants to the bloc’s border, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. The EU has accused Belarus of encouraging migrants to come to its...
EUROPE

