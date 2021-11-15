ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

ATX TV Festival Sets In-Person Programming For 11th Season

By Brandon Choe
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVJ4M_0cxGEtOL00

The ATX Television Festival will finally return to in-person programming after being virtual the last two years.

The event dubbed “TV Camp for Grown Ups” will run June 2-5, 2022 in downtown Austin and marks the festival’s first return to in-person programming since 2019. There will also be a virtual option offered.

The ATX TV Festival consists of screenings followed by Q&As, panels, conversations, and events and is known for reunions of both classic shows and cult hits.  Screenings showcase never-aired pilots, cancelled too soon series, and current favorites, as well as world premieres of new series. Panels span from industry deep dives, to fan-focused conversations, along with discussions on representation and responsibility in storytelling.

The fest also is continuing its annual “Pitch Competition” aimed at providing up-and-coming TV writers with mentorship opportunities and the chance to take their original series from pitch to screen. The competition starts today with a January 30, 2022 deadline.

Details on how to attend, badges, passes and pricing, as well as initial programming confirmations, will be announced in January 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival Sets Inaugural Lineup; Joe Wright’s ‘Cyrano’ Opens, Netflix’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Among Program – Full List

The Red Sea International Film Festival has set the lineup for its inaugural edition which runs from December 6-15 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The roster includes 138 titles from 67 countries and will open with MGM’s Joe Wright-directed musical romance Cyrano. The film previously played Telluride and Rome among others and releases domestically on December 31. Among highlights are also Netflix’s Venice Film Festival drama The Lost Daughter. Closing the Red Sea Fest is the world premiere of Egyptian director Amr Salama’s Bara El Manhag. Sixteen films will run in the competition which is focused on films from Asia, Africa and the...
WORLD
Deadline

SeriesFest Launches ‘From Start To Screen’ Inclusion Initiative To Boost Diversity At Annual Festival, Year-Round Programs

EXCLUSIVE: Episodic festival SeriesFest is looking to further boost diversity and equity within its own space with Inclusion Initiative: From Start to Screen. The Inclusion Initiative, which is presented by Royal Bank of Canada, seeks to serve creators and future executives applying to programs at the annual fest and during SeriesFests’ year-round movements. Programs and the year-round initiatives will begin with submissions for SeriesFestSeason 8, which will run from May 5 to May 11, 2022. Year-round engagement for 2022 will include three emerging artist programs: ‘The Women Directing Mentorship in partnership with Shondaland, The Pitch-a-thon, and The Level Forward Impact Award. Individuals and...
CELEBRATIONS
Deadline

‘Live From Los Angeles’: Fremantle Pitches Dance Competition Format At Buyer-Heavy Hollywood Event

EXCLUSIVE: American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance creator Simon Fuller, High School Musical director and Michael Jackson choreographer Kenny Ortega and buyers including ABC’s Rob Mills were among the crowd for a new dance competition format pitch in Hollywood last night. Fremantle, the production company behind Idol and America’s Got Talent, put together a live pitch event at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood last night for its latest project – Live from Los Angeles (w/t). The show is a live dance competition format that aims to take advantage of social media’s insatiable appetite for dance challenges. It features 16...
THEATER & DANCE
NWI.com

Chicago Humanities Festival continues rich programming

Since 1989, the Chicago Humanities Festival has been bringing a variety of rich and engaging programming to arts fans. The Chicago Humanities Festival continues this year to Dec. 9 at venues across the city. Programs featured on the festival roster include visits and talks by a range of artists, writers, journalists and others.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atx#Downtown Austin#Television#Q A#Pitch Competition
Portland Tribune

CCC sets in-person theater production

'Private Eyes' will reopen the Osterman Theatre at the college beginning with shows on Nov. 18-21 Clackamas Community College's Theatre Department will welcome the community back to in-person performances with the comedy-thriller "Private Eyes" by Steven Dietz as the fall main stage production. Steven Dietz, who penned the comedy "Becky's...
CLACKAMAS, OR
WDEA AM 1370

Holiday TV Programming Thursday November 11th

7 p.m. - A Christmas in Tennessee. 9 p.m - Aladdin (animated version) 7 p.m. - Christmas Cookie Challenge (Christmas Vacation) 8 p.m. - Christmas Cookie Challenge (Colors of Christmas) 9 p.m. - Christmas Cookie Challenge (Returning Champs) 11 p.m. - Christmas Cookie Challenge ( Modern Classics) SyFy. 4:30 p.m....
TV SHOWS
Washingtonian.com

The 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival Will Be In-Person, Not Virtual

The National Cherry Blossom Festival will be an all in-person event next year. It’s the first time since the spring of 2019 that the festival will be held with all real-life events. The festival will begin on March 20, 2022, and will include events like an opening ceremony, a parade,...
CELEBRATIONS
pdxmonthly.com

The Coolest In-Person Events at the 2021 Portland Book Festival

One half of the Portland Book Festival is in full swing, and the other half is just around the corner. A refresher: the annual book party presented by Literary Arts has been cleaved in two this year, with a November 8–12 virtual component and a November 13 in-person marathon. Passes to the two festivals are sold separately: you can snag virtual access for a sliding scale of $0–100, and in-person passes will run you $15–44 (depending on whether you opt for a copy of Louise Erdrich’s The Sentence).
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
cgmagonline.com

Nickelodeon Details “Nickmas” Seasonal Programming

Nickelodeon is looking to get into the holiday spirit with a holiday-themed lineup of premieres and specials across its hit animation, live-action and preschool series’ which will start on November 20th. The Nickelodeon festive lineup is scheduled to feature A Loud House Christmas, a brand-new original live-action holiday movie based...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

ATX Television Festival Announces In-Person 2022 Event Dates, Opens Pitch Competition Submissions

ATX Television Festival has set June 2-5 as its 2022 dates, planning to return to in-person events but still provide a virtual attendee option. Additionally, the festival announced that submissions for its annual pitch competition are now open and will be through Jan. 30, 2022. This will be the festival’s 11th year overall, but its first in-person one since 2019. Programming information, as well as details on how to attend, is expected to be announced in January 2022. The pitch competition gives undiscovered writers a chance to pitch their script ideas to top decision-makers in television (both on the creative side and executives)....
CELEBRATIONS
theperrynews.com

Annual Art on the Prairie resumes in-person festivities

The 12th annual Art on the Prairie marketplace and festival featured large crowds and cold temperatures Saturday and Sunday in Perry’s downtown business and cultural district. The annual event resumed its in-person format this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 festival into an online version. This year’s art...
PERRY, IA
Austin Chronicle

ATX TV Returns to In-Studio Broadcast

Yup, the celebration of all things television is back. Clear your viewing schedule: ATX TV Festival is coming back as an in-person festival. After two years of virtual programming, the fest dedicated to all things small screen will be running all around downtown Austin, June 2-5 2022. Not only that,...
AUSTIN, TX
thebrag.com

Sydney Festival unveils 2022 program

Sydney Festival will return in 2022, with a vibrant live music and art program set to breathe life into the city throughout January. Afte the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted the 2021 installment of the event, Sydney Festival has returned with a program of 133 events set to take place from January 6 to January 30 — including 33 world premieres and 52 new commissions.
FESTIVAL
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine’s music program returns to in-person performances

After months of masked virtual performances Bellarmine’s music program is eagerly welcoming audiences to attend their performances in person. Performers will be masked but will be able to take their masks off when actively performing. Audiences are asked to wear masks as well. One major event to look out for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHIO Dayton

Feeling festive? Upcoming holiday programming on WHIO-TV

Get ready to gather the family and watch some of your favorite holiday programs! Here’s what will air on WHIO-TV this upcoming week:. 7:30 pm: News Center 7′s Grande Illumination Special. 8-9 pm: Frosty the Snowman + Frosty Returns. Learn more about our Grande Illumination Special. For 49 years, people...
DAYTON, OH
wskg.org

2021 Holiday Programs On WSKG TV

Sat 11/13/21 3:00 PM Great British Baking Show: Christmas Masterclass 1. Sat 11/20/21 3:00 PM Great British Baking Show: Christmas Masterclass 2. Fri 11/26/21 5:00 PM How to Cook Well at Christmas with Rory O’Connell 1. Sat 11/27/21 11:00 PM Classic Christmas (My Music) Sun 11/28/21 2:00 PM Classic Christmas...
TV & VIDEOS
The Free Press

Festival kicks off International Education Week programming

MANKATO — Edward Inch, in his first year as Minnesota State University’s president, told listeners he had noticed something different about the Centennial Student Union when he walked in Sunday morning: “It smelled fantastic.”. The aroma was made by a blend of cuisines from more than a half dozen countries...
MINNESOTA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Festival Fairbanks broadcasts Veterans Day program

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - For more than 20 years, Festival Fairbanks has hosted a Veterans Day event honoring those who served in the nation’s military. But for the last two years, COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the event. Instead of an in-person ceremony this year, the organization has prepared a presentation to be broadcast on local television.
FAIRBANKS, AK
cn2.com

TV personality, Barbara McKay visits Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If you watched WBTV growing up the name Barbara McKay may sound familiar. Barbara was the host for WBTVs Top O’ the Day where she entertained many with her cooking skills. Barbara was also on numerous tv shows and specials and has traveled far to...
LANCASTER, SC
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy