2 cats rescued during Dayton apartment complex fire

DAYTON — Firefighters are working to determine what started a fire at an 8-unit apartment complex on Salem Avenue Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the apartment in the 1100 block of Salem around 10:20 a.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second story of the building, said Dayton Fire District Chief Adam Landis.

Two cats were rescued from the apartment complex and there were no other injuries reported.

Landis said they estimate the damage to be at least $20,000 from the fire.

No one was home at the apartment complex when the fire started, the district chief said.

©2021 Cox Media Group