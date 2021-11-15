ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Challis, ID

BLM using different method to gather wild Challis horses

By JERRY PAINTER
Twin Falls Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRather than a quick roundup using a herding helicopter, the Bureau of Land Management is employing a different method to gather in wild horses off the range near Challis over the next several months. The BLM has deployed temporary water and hay/mineral bait traps consisting of a series of...

Twin Falls Times-News

Record number of mussel-fouled boats caught at inspection stations in 2021

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho boat inspection stations caught a record number of watercraft fouled with invasive mussels so far in 2021, but state officials report that its waters remain free of the aquatic invaders. All though inspections can still take place through December, most boaters are now winterizing and putting...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

