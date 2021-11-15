BLM using different method to gather wild Challis horses

A popular open space in the area of Estes Park, Colorado has been "closed until further notice" due to a new wildfire that sparked in the area on Tuesday morning. Currently at about 75 acres, the Kruger Rock Fire has closed the 1,362-acre Hermit Park Open Space, located southeast of downtown Estes Park. It hasn't been announced if the fire is located near Hermit Park Open Space or if the fire is burning in Hermit Park Open Space territory. While this blaze is still young and updated mapping is in the process of being released, mapping of where Hermit Park Open Space is located shows that trails to Kruger Rock originate in the open space. The mapping also appears to show that the actual Kruger Rock landmark is located outside of the space.

