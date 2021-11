The 2021 season was grueling for the Atlanta Braves up until reinforcements arrived at the Trade Deadline. Injuries, particularly in the outfield, forced the team to patch together a lineup while trying to keep themselves within striking distance in the NL East. Abraham Almonte was little more than an afterthought when the team entered Spring Training in 2021, but he ended up playing a much bigger role than was expected before the team remade its outfield at the Trade Deadline.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO