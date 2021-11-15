We found the Amazon Echo Show 5 Bundle on sale plus other great deals

Amazon has just dropped the Echo Show 5 w/ Free Smart Bulb to $39.99, which is 57% off its regular price of $94.98. This is the first time the Echo Show 5 has ever been available for this low, even without a free bulb, beating even its Prime Day price of $44.99. This sale is for the 1st-gen model but don’t let the fact that there is a newer model available discourage you from this deal because the two are nearly identical. The only improvement that the 2nd-gen model has is a 1080p 2-megapixel front camera, compared to the 720p 1-megapixel camera on the older model. If you’re wondering, both cameras can be blocked with physical shutters. The 1st-gen Echo Show 5 that is on sale actually has a 3.5mm audio out port which the newer model does not, so if you don’t plan to make many video calls with it, the older model is actually the better buy. Only the Sandstone (white) model is available with a free bulb at $39.99. You can get the Charcoal (black) model for the same price, but a bulb is not included. Lastly, the Certified Refurbished version of each color is $34.99, which is also a new all-time low.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO