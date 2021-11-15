ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batgirl Movie Rumored to Set Up Black Canary Solo Film

By Kofi Outlaw
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of DC fans are excited that Batgirl is finally getting the spotlight in her own HBO Max movie; however, the latest rumors suggest that this Batgirl movie could also be setting up a new DC heroine for her own live-action franchise: Black Canary. This summer we learned that Jurnee...

ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
Jurnee Smollett
Leslie Grace
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
wsau.com

Filming on ‘Black Panther’ sequel paused after Letitia Wright set injury

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The sequel to Disney’s “Black Panther” movie is shutting down production for at least a month to allow star Letitia Wright to recover from an injury, Hollywood publications reported on Friday. Wright, who played Shuri in the predominantly Black superhero movie, suffered an injury in August...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“The First Black Movie Star,” Nina Mae McKinney, Gets a Film Retrospective in New York

A retrospective of Nina Mae McKinney films running Nov. 10 to Nov. 30 at New York’s Film Forum will provide viewers with glimpses of the multihyphenate whose barrier-breaking career, like so many other early cinema Black artists, has been largely forgotten. Five of the nearly 20 films the actress turned out in as many years will be shown, as well as two shorts (Pie Pie Blackbird and Black Network) that the South Carolina native made with the Nicholas Brothers, the famous Black dancing team. Nina Mae McKinney: Hollywood’s First Black Movie Star opens with the premiere of a 35mm restoration print of King...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldofreel.com

Chloe Zhao Rumored to Direct ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Once you’ve sold out as a director, the big-studio hook grabs a hold of you and the money keeps pouring in like a drug. That’s what seems to be happening with Chloe Zhao, who is now rumored to be boarding Kevin Feige’s upcoming Star Wars film. This highly disturbing rumor...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Eternals Star Angelina Jolie Turns Down Potential Solo Film for Thena

A solo Thena project doesn't appeal to Angelina Jolie. Fans have been clamoring for Angelina Jolie to join a comic book film franchise for years and Marvel Studios obliged. The actress was given a pretty substantial role in the new Phase Four flick Eternals but despite that, some people were still left wanting more. Well, it's safe to assume that Jolie's character Thena, the Goddess of War will have a bright future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for all we know, she could potentially headline her own solo film down the line.
MOVIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Games’ New Platform Fighter Will Let You Battle With Arya Stark, Superman, Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo and More

Who’s the real superhero: Batman, Superman, Arya Stark from “Game of Thrones,” Harley Quinn — or Bugs Bunny or Scooby-Doo? Fans of Warner Bros.’s pop-culture franchises can settle such questions with “MultiVersus,” a platform fighter videogame that introduces a two-on-two battle format with a cast of iconic characters and legendary universes. The free-to-play “MultiVersus” is scheduled for worldwide release in 2022 on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC with full cross-play support, Warner Bros. Games promises. Characters coming to “MultiVersus” are set to include: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC Super Heroes & DC...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Marvel Film Currently Dominating Streaming Movie Charts

Marvel movies continue to be the most popular in the world, both at the box office and on streaming services. The films from Marvel (both in the MCU and otherwise) have been the biggest force of theatrical success this year, and it appears those wins are translating to the world of streaming as the Marvel fare starts making its way online. Black Widow was made available for purchase on Disney+ when it was released earlier this year, but it was added to the main roster of the service back in October and immediately became the biggest movie in all of streaming.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Black Butterfly

Some movies hit certain folks where they live, and I’d be lying if stories about writers didn’t hit in a personal way each time they’re seen. Black Butterfly is one of those that hit a nerve, but thankfully not one that’s too sensitive since Paul, played by Antonio Banderas, is a struggling writer that lives on his own out in his own, out of the way cabin situated in the hills where he drinks all the time and writes occasionally. This is a guy that’s fallen on hard times without any doubt since he’s in the process of selling his house, he’s separated from his wife, and now, he’s suffering a users bout of writer’s block that plenty of writers know at least a little something about. That is a writer’s hell more often than not, as the ability to make the words come isn’t the problem most times, it’s the ability to maintain the connection between your brain and your fingers to keep things flowing as they need to in order to keep the story moving. Even admitting that one is stuck is a hardship at times.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ahsoka Rumored Release Date and Filming Start Revealed

News of when the Star Wars: Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson will begin filming has surfaced, along with a possible release window. Ahsoka is one of the many spinoffs of The Mandalorian in development on Disney+. Anakin Skywalker's former padawan is one of the most popular Star Wars characters in recent memory, and delivered some fan-favorite moments on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Fans were hoping to get some new updates and possibly a first look of Ahsoka during Disney+ Day, but now a rumor has production kicking off next spring.
MOVIES
ComicBook

South Park Kids Shown as Adults in Post-COVID Movie First-Look Trailer

The kids of South Park are all grown up in the first trailer for South Park: Post COVID, an original event premiering on Paramount+ Thanksgiving Day. The question of what happened to Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny during the pandemic will be answered, though the trailer teases how they have been irrevocably changed forever. An hour-long South Park pandemic special aired on Comedy Central in September 2020. Aside from the movies, this was the first South Park episode to run longer than 30 minutes. Of course, the most surprising moment from the trailer is the time jump that reveals the adult versions of Stan and Kyle.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Red Notice Star Ryan Reynolds Recalls His Worst Acting Job Ever

Red Notice his Netflix last week and stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson. The movie was met with a pretty weak response from critics, earning a 35% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences seem to be loving the new action/comedy. Not only did it have Netflix's biggest opening day for any film, but it's also rocking an impressive 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While promoting Red Notice, Reynolds spoke with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis and shared a story about one of his first (and worst) acting jobs.
MOVIES

