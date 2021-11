In a moment of extreme uncertainty, as panic began gripping the region, the clinical technicians, stationary engineers and bio-medical engineers of Local 39 were told they needed to act quickly: COVID-19’s arrival in Northern California was prompting Kaiser Permanente hospitals around Sacramento to change their layouts as they braced for patient-overloads. It would be up to the members of Local 39 to make it happen. And as Kaiser’s emergency rooms and special wings started filling with COVID-infected people, the members of Local 39 weren’t going anywhere. They’re not a “tele-commute” kind of worker – they’re literally the ones keeping the blood pressure monitors, EKGs, CT scanners and MRI machines running 24-7.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO