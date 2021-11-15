ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Strangulation Of 13-Year-Old CT Girl

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44d6hl_0cxGDziu00

A 14-year-old Connecticut resident has been charged with murder and sexual assault in the June murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Hartford County resident Tristen Martin, of Manchester, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 12, following a five-month investigation into the death of Zaniya Wright of Manchester.

According to Lieutenant Ryan Shea, of the Manchester Police Department, Wright, a seventh-grade student at Illing Middle school, was discovered on Friday, June, 18, around 8:40 a.m. in a common area of the basement of the South Adams Apartment Complex.

An autopsy ruled her death a homicide, Shea said. The cause of her death was compression of the neck or strangulation.

The day before Wright's body was found her mother had reported her missing.

Martin, who is currently detained at the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center was served with an arrest warrant for the charges including:

  • Felony murder
  • Strangulation
  • Sexual assault
  • Risk of Injury to a minor/sexual assault

A court date has not been released.

Comments / 40

Erin Smith
4d ago

Sad! How does a 14 year old even think about something like murder? In the blink of an eye two families were completely destroyed and he's ruined his life, ended hers and for what? Some of these kids have absolutely no regard for human life and it's just sad.

Reply(2)
27
Holly Gilbert
4d ago

How does a 14 year old even think about something like this to strangle a 13 year old girl what happened to kids playing with toy now there murdering each other sad horrible and unbelievable My thoughts and prayers are with the family's both families looses there kids here two families ripped apart to the little girls family my deepest condolences and I am very sorry for your loss I bet there was a bunch of red flags going up about this boy and in the beginning it was funny but then he got worse and now it's to bad I bet noone is laughing now

Reply(7)
13
Stephanie Mickel
3d ago

Why do people think they have the right to do harm to another person or an animal? If I see someone hurting a person or an animal I’m going to do something besides what a lot of people do. They just pretend they don’t see anything. People used to help other people not like now. It sad when I tell my sons to think long and hard about having kids nowadays this world is so wrong now!!!

Reply
6
 

