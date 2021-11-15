14-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Strangulation Of 13-Year-Old CT Girl

A 14-year-old Connecticut resident has been charged with murder and sexual assault in the June murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Hartford County resident Tristen Martin, of Manchester, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 12, following a five-month investigation into the death of Zaniya Wright of Manchester.

According to Lieutenant Ryan Shea, of the Manchester Police Department, Wright, a seventh-grade student at Illing Middle school, was discovered on Friday, June, 18, around 8:40 a.m. in a common area of the basement of the South Adams Apartment Complex.

An autopsy ruled her death a homicide, Shea said. The cause of her death was compression of the neck or strangulation.

The day before Wright's body was found her mother had reported her missing.

Martin, who is currently detained at the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center was served with an arrest warrant for the charges including:

Felony murder

Strangulation

Sexual assault

Risk of Injury to a minor/sexual assault

A court date has not been released.

