Morgan County, AL

Morgan County man killed in two-vehicle crash

By Hannah Caver
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

MORGAN COUNTY — A Morgan County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, November 14 at 7 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vw5iW_0cxGDyqB00 According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Junior R. Melson, 75, of Sommerville was fatally injured when the 1997 Ford Ranger pickup he was driving collided head-on with a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Shreei Sears, 39, of Decatur. The crash occurred on East Upper River Road approximately four miles east of Priceville, in Morgan County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

ALEA investigates officer involved shooting

From The Tribune staff reports MADISON COUNTY  — The Madison County Sheriff’s office requested on Thursday, November 18, that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will be handling the investigation of an officer‐involved shooting that involved a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to ALEA, The suspect, identified as Cory Wayne […]
MADISON COUNTY, AL
ALEA arrest man on multiple charges after eluding police

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol arrested a man on multiple charges after he ran from police on Wednesday, November 17, at approximately 10:10 a.m. According to ALEA, troopers attempted to stop a grey Nissan Altima in front of the Birmingham Trooper Post for reckless driving […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
UPDATE: Coroner identifies Jefferson County man killed in crash

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the Jefferson County man killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday, November 14, at approximately 3:22 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Davien Barnard Shepard, 44, of Adamsville, was killed when the Chevrolet Impala he was driving left […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Man shot at Pinson business, co-worker arrested

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies say a man shot and killed a co-worker at a local business here overnight. Dexter Rashad Johnson, 34, is accused of shooting the victim, who had started his first day on the job, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “Shortly after midnight on […]
PINSON, AL
Update: Coroner identifies employee shot at Pinson business

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot overnight at a Pinson business. John Eric Cole, 29, of Birmingham was killed on what was reportedly his first day of work at Samuel Associated Tube Group. A co-worker, Dexter Rashad Johnson, 34, is accused of shooting the […]
PINSON, AL
Man charged with impersonating police officer after pulling woman over in Hueytown, other victims encouraged to come forward

From Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — Police in Hueytown have charged a man with impersonating a police officer after they said he pulled a woman over. Officers also said they are aware of another incident in another jurisdiction of the same man impersonating a police officer there. According to a statement from HPD, on Tuesday, […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
Three injured in shooting incident in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an assault that took place on Thursday, November 18, involving three people being shot inside of a vehicle. According to the Birmingham Police Department, just after 4 p.m., the Birmingham Police Department’s 911 Communications Division received a ShotSpotter alert of 10 rounds […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
