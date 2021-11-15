Morgan County man killed in two-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports

MORGAN COUNTY — A Morgan County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, November 14 at 7 a.m.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Junior R. Melson, 75, of Sommerville was fatally injured when the 1997 Ford Ranger pickup he was driving collided head-on with a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Shreei Sears, 39, of Decatur. The crash occurred on East Upper River Road approximately four miles east of Priceville, in Morgan County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

