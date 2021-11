JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veterans searching for a job will have the opportuntiy to attend a job fair at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 18. Recruit Military is hosting the job fair, which runs from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will take place on the second level in the TIAA Field East Club. There will be complimentary parking available in Lot C. Veterans should enter the building through the East Club North Gate then through the front doors of the East Club.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO