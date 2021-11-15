ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

North Florida Land Trust Officially Saves Little NaNa Dune System on Amelia Island

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTLav_0cxGDgCL00

The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) announced at the end of last week that they have raised the money needed to pay off a loan used to purchase a portion of the Little NaNa Dune System in historic American Beach.

They raised the remaining $150,000 from an anonymous donor that was needed to pay back a $1.305 loan taken out to purchase three parcels that were in danger of development. The recent donation, combined with $500,000 from another anonymous donor, a challenge grant from the Delores Barr Weaver Fund, and donations from the community through the Amelia Forever Campaign and the American Beach Task Force will protect this portion of the natural landscape.

“This really was a team effort to save this important piece of land which has environmental importance as well as historic and cultural importance,” said Jim McCarthy, the president of NFLT. “We are grateful to the members of our Amelia Forever Committee and the American Beach Task Force who have worked and continue to work alongside us to preserve natural spaces throughout Amelia Island. We also want to thank our generous anonymous donors and the Delores Barr Weaver Fund who consistently contribute to conservation.”

The Little NaNa Dune System is an important habitat for wildlife including gopher tortoises and migrating birds. The 1.55 acres that were protected are adjacent to the larger 8.5-acre NaNa Dune which is the tallest dune in Florida. NaNa Dune became part of the National Park Service’s Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve in 2004. Both dune systems are an important part of historic American Beach which was founded in 1935 to give African Americans access to a beach during the days of segregation. In 2002, the original beach property was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. The American Beach Museum opened in 2014.

NFLT established the Amelia Forever Campaign in 2019 to preserve the remaining natural spaces on Amelia Island.

North Florida Land Trust is a not-for-profit organization that seeks to protect the natural resources, historic places and working lands (farms and ranches) throughout north Florida. Founded in 1999, NFLT has preserved tens of thousands of acres of land through donation or purchase of land as well as conservation easements.

Comments / 0

Related
FloridaDaily

Lauren Book Offers Resolution Recognizing Davie’s Preservation Efforts

With this week marking the 96th anniversary of the incorporation of the Town of Davie, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, filed a resolution recognizing Davie’s membership into the elite preservation-focused Certified Local Government Program. “This resolution celebrates the Town of Davie and its commitment to environmental and historical preservation,”...
DAVIE, FL
floridapolitics.com

North Florida officials push for research into $2 billion rail restoration

The project would involve repairing Amtrack’s New Orleans-to-Orlando Gulf Coast Rail. Board members of the Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency passed a motion Tuesday asking North Florida’s four regional planning councils to research a potential $2 billion rail restoration project. The project would involve repairing Amtrack’s New Orleans-to-Orlando Gulf Coast...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
fernandinaobserver.com

Amelia Island revealed . . .

Editor’s Note: Carollee Addams moved to Fernandina Beach from Naples, Florida in 1991. She was a member of the opening team when the Ritz Carlton came to Amelia Island. She retired from the Ritz as a massage therapist after 28 years of service. Carollee now spends her retirement years honing her skills as a photographer, a poetry writer, and a painter. We thank Carollee for her many contributions to the Fernandina Observer.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Florida's Amelia Island is perfect for families

With 13 miles of beaches, abundant wildlife and a pristine environment, Amelia Island, off the coast of northeast Florida, has been luring families for decades. Stay at the 446-rooom Ritz Carlton on the Atlantic shore and the kids may want to join the hunt for fossilized shark teeth on the beach or learn to balance on a stand-up paddleboard. Add other water sports to the mix by trying jet skiing, boogie boarding, kayaking and surfing.
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

Land Trust raises remaining funds to cover American Beach dunes purchase

The nonprofit North Florida Land Trust announced Friday it's raised the money needed to pay off a loan used to purchase a portion of the Little NaNa Dune System in historic American Beach. The organization said media coverage helped it find the remaining $150,000 from an anonymous donor that was...
ADVOCACY
goodmorningwilton.com

Wilton Land Conservation Trust Takes Steps to Restore Biodiversity to Schenck’s Island

On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Wilton Land Conservation Trust with help from community volunteers planted native trees and shrubs along the hiking trail on Schenck’s Island. Planting native vegetation is part of a collective effort to sustain and nurture a living landscape for birds and animals on the preserve, as well as aquatic and amphibian life in the Norwalk River. Protecting biodiversity is vital, and WLCT’s “Stewardship Sunday” program is enhancing the environment while building a community centered around nature.
WILTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amelia Island#Ranches#Nflt#Amelia Forever Committee#African Americans#The American Beach Museum
NW Florida Daily News

Volunteers to build dune fencing to protect condos and wildlife on Okaloosa Island. Want to help?

OKALOOSA ISLAND — A new stretch of hardy, multi-functional sand dune armory is set to be deployed Saturday with the help of an army of more than 100 volunteers. In partnership with the nonprofit environmental organization Trees on the Coast, the Okaloosa County Tourist Development Department plans to install 10,600 feet of sand fencing next to dunes along a 3-mile portion of Okaloosa Island public beach. The project area extends from Beasley Park west to the El Matador Condominiums at the west end of Santa Rosa Boulevard.
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
WOKV

Amelia Island Celebrates its Annual Right Whale Festival ONLY ON SUNDAY November 7

Amelia Island — Due to inclement weather the Right Whale Festival will not he held on Saturday. They will however, extend Sunday’s Festival by an hour!. The annual Right Whale Festival will be held on Main Beach in Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island November 7. The event will highlight the critical state of the North Atlantic Right Whales and the island’s local efforts to protect the endangered species from extinction.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Daily Record

The Trust for Public Land announces protection of 2,000-acre Taylor-Oswald Ranch

The Trust for Public Land, Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust, and San Isabel Land Protection Trust recently announced the protection of the Taylor-Oswald Ranch in Fremont County. The Trust for Public Land, in partnership with San Isabel, Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will protect...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
News4Jax.com

Amelia Island Bartending Competition

Inside Florida House on Amelia Island, you’ll find the Mermaid Bar. It’s an eclectic hangout that has a long history that Cocktail Program Manager Austin Hammond hopes to share with people when they roll up for multiple events being held there. Next Thursday, they relaunch their bartending competition which is free for anyone of age to attend. Taste 8 mixes from invite only mixologists from spots all over the island. Find out more at www.ameliaisland.com .
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WESH

Nor'easter damages Flagler's rebuilt dune system

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County's dune system took a huge hit during that Nov. 5's nor'easter. The hardest-hit area was in the north of the county where the dunes had just been rebuilt following Hurricane Matthew. “Unfortunately, it did hurt Flagler County really bad,” Faith Alkhatib said. Alkhatib is...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Santa Barbara Edhat

Land Trust Conserves 4,000 Acres, Shatters 10-Year Record

The Land Trust reports that in 2021, more than 4,000 acres were conserved. For the organization, this is the single biggest year in conserved acreage in the last decade—for a total of 31,511 protected acres in its history. Even in a turbulent year, there are several more projects in progress and the Land Trust expects to carry this momentum into 2022.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Treasure Island, Florida

Far enough from St Petersburg and Tampa to savor a slow-paced stay, yet within reach of the downtown nightlife, Treasure Island is a gem of a holiday destination. With the bay on one side and the white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico on the other, the barrier island city delivers water views in every direction. Get away from the nine-to-five grind and into the perfect tanning position at these hotels in Treasure Island, all bookable with Culture Trip.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In Army Corps’ plan for Lake O, make a good plan better | Editorial

The new plan for Lake Okeechobee will be a significant improvement for South Florida’s environment. With some changes, it can be even better. Let’s start with the best part. Under the proposed schedule for managing the lake level, the Everglades would get more than three times as much water through releases to the south. In addition to helping the so-called River of Grass and Florida Bay, the ...
STUART, FL
CBS Miami

Seminole Tribe Fighting For Return Of Thousands Of Remains, Artifacts

HENDRY COUNTY (CBSMiami) — The Seminole Tribe of Florida says they have not received any of the 1,400+ Seminole remains or the tens of thousands of artifacts from a Washington D.C. museum. An hour west of Fort Lauderdale and miles north of Alligator Alley is Big Cypress, the largest Seminole Tribe reservation in the state. For natives like Tina Osceola, this land is the fabric of who they are. “We’re the gateway to the Everglades,” says Osceola. “My family has always had a kinship with where we come from” It’s a sacred space not only for the living, but for those who came before...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy