60-Second Review – Belfast

Kenneth Branagh’s directing career follows the path of a pendulum swing. In the 90s, he wrote, directed, and starred in some of the best Shakespeare adaptations to date; in the 2010s, he pivoted to big-budget dreck like Thor and Artemis Fowl (and what he did in the 2000s is—like for many of us—best left unsaid). Branagh’s behind-the-camera talent just isn’t suited for commercial ventures. Lucky for us, he’s returning to form with Belfast, a memoir of his childhood in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. It’s a nostalgic, personal, and political film that has everyone asking: did Kenneth Branagh see Roma?
