60-Second Review – Belfast

By Mark Fields
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO&A movie columnist Mark Fields’ quick take on the latest releases. Belfast: Branagh’s Lyrical Homage to His Irish Childhood. There’s already Oscar buzz about this mostly autobiographical movie, and little wonder. Belfast, written and directed by...

'Belfast' review: Kenneth Branagh revisits his turbulent childhood, through the eyes of a 9-year-old

Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical drama "Belfast" movingly finds a very difficult balance: It's a film both thoroughly sentimental and grittily real. Taking place mostly in the summer of 1969, it's the story of 9-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill), who lives with his Protestant parents and brother in a working-class Belfast neighborhood that's suddenly torn apart by violent demonstrations stemming from religious differences. The streets quickly become a war zone, and Branagh doesn't shield our gaze from the horrors. But he lets us see them as young Buddy — and as he himself, a Belfast native born in 1960 — would see them: it's like the good-vs.-bad Westerns that Buddy loves to watch at the movie house, an adventure that he's observing.
MOVIES
Review: Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ is one of the year’s best films

Everyone has a story from childhood that remains vivid in memory, and that feels important enough to immortalize in art. But few people have the ability to get their story out from their minds and onto the page, the stage or the screen. Yet when that does happen, and when...
MOVIES
‘Belfast’ Review: Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Star in One of 2021’s Best Films

Family, home, country, neighbors, religion, and the need to adapt are at the heart of Kenneth Branagh’s latest film, Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie, Judi Dench, and Ciaran Hinds. The movie opens in bright color in present-day Belfast in Ireland and masterfully transitions to black-and-white...
MOVIES
'Belfast' review: Branagh's shining portrait of youth radiates warmth

It's a heavy subject — Northern Ireland in the 1960s, as the conflict between the Protestants and the Catholics rises, leaving the region in tumult — but "Belfast" is an inviting and even warm look at a family that is doing its best to hold together while their community fractures around them.
MOVIES
Review: ‘Belfast’ is a surefire hit for audiences

Kenneth Branagh’s directing career follows the path of a pendulum swing. In the 90s, he wrote, directed, and starred in some of the best Shakespeare adaptations to date; in the 2010s, he pivoted to big-budget dreck like Thor and Artemis Fowl (and what he did in the 2000s is—like for many of us—best left unsaid). Branagh’s behind-the-camera talent just isn’t suited for commercial ventures. Lucky for us, he’s returning to form with Belfast, a memoir of his childhood in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. It’s a nostalgic, personal, and political film that has everyone asking: did Kenneth Branagh see Roma?
MOVIES
‘Belfast’ Review: An Evocative, Sober Exploration of Family Struggles

When Kenneth Branagh, the director best known for a slew of 1990s Shakespeare adaptations, delivers a black-and-white film set in 1960s Northern Ireland, one could be forgiven if they expect a high-brow historical drama. But in “Belfast,” Branagh takes audiences on a trip down memory lane. Not unlike Cuarón’s “Roma,” Branagh’s film tells a touching, unabashedly human story of eerily normal family struggles in the midst of nightmarish circumstances.
WORLD
Belfast Review: Kenneth Branagh's Exquisitely Artistic Childhood Recollection

Kenneth Branagh writes and directs a deeply personal recollection of childhood during "The Troubles" in Northern Ireland. Belfast is seen through the eyes of a wistful boy as his world literally explodes into violence all around him. He watches as his beloved family struggles with the religious and ethnic conflict that turned neighbors into bitter enemies. Belfast is exquisitely shot in black and white with fleeting scenes of striking color. It's a well-acted artistic drama that does suffer from pacing issues.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
‘Belfast’ is a childhood remembrance steeped in heartbreak (review)

Halfway through “Belfast,” Sir Kenneth Branagh’s deeply personal cinematic memoir of growing up in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, Branagh’s child avatar, Buddy (newcomer Jude Hill) receives some words of reassurance from his grandfather, Pop (Ciarán Hinds). He tells him, “you’re Buddy, from Belfast 15, and you’ll always be Buddy from Belfast 15. That’s the truth. It’ll keep you safe, and it’ll keep you happy.”
WORLD
BELFAST – Review

Kenneth Branagh gives us one of his best films, and his most personal, with BELFAST, a partly autobiographical tale of a boy in North Belfast in 1969. It is more a year-in-the-life story rather than a coming-of-age one but it is a pivotal year in many ways. Mostly, BELFAST is...
MOVIES
Linda Cook review: ‘Belfast’ is one of the year’s finest

I’ve seen a lot of good movies in 2021. But I’ve seen only a few great ones. And “Belfast” is one of a handful I consider to be a masterpiece. Kenneth Branagh, who wrote and directed this gorgeous film, tells an autobiographical coming-of-age story of Buddy (the incredible Jude Hill,) a thoughtful 9-year-old.
MOVIES
Review: "Belfast" is a solid feel-good movie

A beautiful film about family and the struggles of living through a time of violence, “Belfast” tells the story of a young boy named Buddy, played by Jude Hill. Buddy and his family are navigating through their lives in Ireland when things start to get rough. Catholics and Protestants are constantly clashing with each other which leads to violence.
MOVIES
Linda Cook reviews “Belfast” and “The French Dispatch”

It’s a journey through time with a semi-autobiographical film of the life of a working class family and their young son in 1960s Northern Ireland capital and a “love letter” to journalists in a fictional 20th-century French city through a collection of published stories. Film critic Linda Cook dropped by Local 4 to review “Belfast” and “The French Dispatch.”
MOVIES
