60-Second Review – Belfast

Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical drama "Belfast" movingly finds a very difficult balance: It's a film both thoroughly sentimental and grittily real. Taking place mostly in the summer of 1969, it's the story of 9-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill), who lives with his Protestant parents and brother in a working-class Belfast neighborhood that's suddenly torn apart by violent demonstrations stemming from religious differences. The streets quickly become a war zone, and Branagh doesn't shield our gaze from the horrors. But he lets us see them as young Buddy — and as he himself, a Belfast native born in 1960 — would see them: it's like the good-vs.-bad Westerns that Buddy loves to watch at the movie house, an adventure that he's observing.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO