Could THIS Ever Happen In Bismarck/Mandan?

It's not too difficult to understand the laws, especially when you enter an airport. I am still amazed every time I hear about how people just lose their minds when they are at the airport or on an airplane. One of the biggest issues these days is the whole wearing a mask thing. Look, I don't like it just as much as the next person, but when we are told that we must wear a mask the second we walk into an airport and keep it on until our plane lands and we reach our destination - Then I simply comply. It's not hard to figure out. Some people believe it's a personal front against their freedom, and they wait until they are 36,000 feet in the air until they freak out, and become combative.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO